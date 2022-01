Syracuse, N.Y. -- Before Naquantea Bowman was sentenced Wednesday, the family of the man he admitted to killing spoke. They wondered why Luis Ramos Rodriguez had been killed in July of last year. The 27-year-old had just uprooted his life in Puerto Rico to come to Syracuse. Ramos Rodriguez’s wife and sister said he hadn’t had trouble with anyone in Syracuse and worked in a barbershop.

