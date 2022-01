SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is launching a full-city plow on Thursday as additional snowfall is expected through the afternoon. Spokane had already seen a little more than two inches of snow as of 6 a.m. on Thursday and an additional two inches of snow is in the forecast through the afternoon. Eastbound I-90 was closed near Highway 2 for several hours on Thursday for a jack-knifed semi amid the winter driving conditions.

