The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 5th game in a row, and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 45-22 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, January 6th. The game was never in doubt after the 1st Quarter as Ellsworth jumped out to a 21-1 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. It was 32-3 at the end of the 1st Half, and 39-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO