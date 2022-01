The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 booster shots for 12-15 year old next week. Sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday that the booster will be recommended five months after the older children receive their second vaccine, instead of the six months currently advised for adults. Additionally, the FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot for younger children, ages 5 to 11, who have compromised immune systems.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO