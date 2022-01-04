Hours in line? North Texas COVID drive-thru testing sites seeing long wait times amid omicron surge

Sidney Poitier, the renowned Hollywood actor, director and activist who commanded the screen, reshaped the culture and paved the way for countless other Black actors with stirring performances in classics such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” died, a source close to the family told NBC News on Friday.
Ahmaud Arbery's parents and sister said in court Friday that he died doing what he loved most — running — and that the features they loved most about him, including his dark skin and athletic physique, are what prompted the three white men convicted in his murder to chase and kill him as he ran through their neighborhood in February 2020 in Georgia.
Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of clinical law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — Covid-19 vaccine mandates are up for consideration at the...
Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
(CNN) — In marking the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President Joe Biden rediscovered the sense of mission and political clarity that had disappeared when his presidency slumped during a cascade of crises in the second half of 2021. Biden's speech Thursday -- from the spot where Donald Trump's...
Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday. That disclosure was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps Washington, D.C., and the nation. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which...
No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic continues to fight for his spot at the Australian Open. After receiving a medical exemption assigned to unvaccinated participants attending the Open, Djokovic was blocked by the Victorian government — overseeing and hosting the event. Australia’s border force detained Djokovic after he failed to provide enough documentation on his medical status.
A U.S. District Court in Boston has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over the stimulus check of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev. The $1,400 COVID relief payment that Tsarnaev received in June, as well as other funds being held in his inmate trust, will be used to for outstanding payments to his victims, according to court documents.
