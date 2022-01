CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported a new record for daily COVID-19 infections on Thursday, reporting more than 30,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, as the Omicron variant continues to fuel the latest surge of the pandemic. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30,386 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, blowing past the old record of 21,131 cases by more than 40%. Illinois is averaging 18,321 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, the highest daily case average so far during the pandemic, and a 312% increase in the average number of daily cases since...

