Bobby Rush to retire after 30 years in Congress

By Aaron Gettinger, staff writer
Hyde Park Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) has announced his plans to not seek reelection this coming November and will leave Congress in a year. The 30-year incumbent’s upcoming exit scrambles the race to replace him, with a source telling the Herald that up to five people are considering jumping into the campaign....

Hyde Park Herald

Congressman Rush stepping aside after 15 terms to focus on church work

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) said he wants to focus full-time on his other job as pastor of a Bronzeville church and thus will not be running for a 16th term in Washington. He did not endorse a successor but said he will, as he works to bridge his congressional service to another's. The Illinois primary election is scheduled for June 28; official candidate filings open for a week in March.
