Bobby Rush to retire after 30 years in Congress

The Jackson Park Advisory Council's recent proposal to make it more difficult for community members with children, jobs, or other time commitments to participate in their organization's decision-making is outrageous, but unsurprising from an organization whose most visible recent achievement is the installation of locking metal "security gates" on the two bridges onto Wooded Island (originally intended to be locked each day at dusk — before 5 p.m., this time of year). This is a group that wants to exclude the community from both its meetings and from the park itself — because it fears the community. Why does JPAC fear the community? Because JPAC does not represent what the vast majority of Jackson Park's users want, and they know it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO