Could the north get slammed again?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a big change in the thinking about snow amounts in the north if the updated data from around 9-10pm is...

The Bitter Cold Won’t Stick Around Forever

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s below 0 across our northeast, where across our southwest we’ll see readings dip into the single digits below 0. As high pressure slides off to the east winds will begin to come out of the south, warming up temperatures through the night after setting lows just after midnight. By tomorrow afternoon, daytime highs will climb into the single digits above to the 20s above from east to west respectively. At the same time, light snow chances will increase across our northern counties, with minimal accumulations expected. There will be a chance for a wintry mix by tomorrow night as temperatures continue to rise, but a strong cold front will begin to bring temperatures back down through the day Saturday. Sunday will be a return to bitterly cold air, but the outlook for next week looks much milder.
