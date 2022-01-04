ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

‘Flurona’ could be the next infection that packs double punch

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A new diagnosis called “Flurona” is an illness that packs a double punch for those sick.

Flurona is when someone tests positive for the flu and coronavirus at the exact same time. Flurona hasn’t been found in Southwest Florida yet, that we know of.

The World Health Organization said they’ve seen cases in the U.S., but it’s much more common in Asia. Currently, in Israel, experts are handling several cases of Flurona.

“That would be a double whammy,” David Garay added. “Especially if you’re not vaccinated, you’re in trouble.”

Flu cases remain low in Florida, so there’s no need to panic about Flurona now. However, flu-related emergency room and urgent care visits are increasing for the first time since March 2020.

In Lee County, state health data said there are two flu outbreaks. In DeSoto County, flu transmission is high.

Having both illnesses at once can be prevented. Everyone we spoke with today got their COVID-19 vaccine, but no one had their flu shot.

“I’ve never had a flu shot,” said Garay.

The thought of Flurona though might be enough to change minds.

“After all this COVID stuff kind of makes me think about the flu vaccine a little bit,” Madonna said.

