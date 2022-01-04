New Department of Justice laws add on to gun storage requirements

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – New laws from the Department of Justice are being added to existing gun storage laws.

According to the DOJ, the law will force gun stores to certify they have secure gun storage available to their customers to buy. This is adding to the existing Gun Control Act requirement that gun stores must sell gun locks with every firearm purchase.

Joshua Arujo, a manager at Guns 4 Less in Cape Coral, said he wouldn’t be able to sell a gun to anyone without a lock and this new law doesn’t stray far from that one.

“Not only is it going to be issued with your weapon, but if you don’t like the one that is issued to you, you can purchase a different alternative,” said Araujo. “This is saying not only do I have to provide that safety device, but I have to provide in-store opportunities for in-store purchase.”

While he said the change isn’t a big one, it is a step in the right direction.

“It shows forward progress. It shows that they are maybe aware of the statistics,” Araujo said.

The law will not force buyers to lock up their firearms at home or in their car, but Araujo said responsible gun owners should be doing that, either way, to prevent a child from getting their hands on one unintentionally.

“You have minors getting access to firearms that are loaded or near ammunition and either hurting themselves or other people or killing themselves or other people,” said Araujo.

Southwest Florida has seen tragic incidents like this recently. In April of 2020, a 10-year-old pulled a loaded gun out of a book bag while the adult they were with went inside to get food at a Little Caesars Pizza location on Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

Just weeks after that, a 4-year-old was shot and died and his 5-year-old sibling was injured after they found an unattended firearm in a Subway parking lot in Clewiston.

Araujo said proper training with your firearm and locking it up is key to preventing these types of tragedies.

“If you don’t know how to use your firearm, if you don’t know how to properly stow it, it’s not if, it’s when,” said Araujo.