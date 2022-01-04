ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

New Department of Justice laws add on to gun storage requirements

By Zach Barrett
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0f06_0dc58Co900

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – New laws from the Department of Justice are being added to existing gun storage laws.

According to the DOJ, the law will force gun stores to certify they have secure gun storage available to their customers to buy. This is adding to the existing Gun Control Act requirement that gun stores must sell gun locks with every firearm purchase.

Joshua Arujo, a manager at Guns 4 Less in Cape Coral, said he wouldn’t be able to sell a gun to anyone without a lock and this new law doesn’t stray far from that one.

“Not only is it going to be issued with your weapon, but if you don’t like the one that is issued to you, you can purchase a different alternative,” said Araujo. “This is saying not only do I have to provide that safety device, but I have to provide in-store opportunities for in-store purchase.”

While he said the change isn’t a big one, it is a step in the right direction.

“It shows forward progress. It shows that they are maybe aware of the statistics,” Araujo said.

The law will not force buyers to lock up their firearms at home or in their car, but Araujo said responsible gun owners should be doing that, either way, to prevent a child from getting their hands on one unintentionally.

“You have minors getting access to firearms that are loaded or near ammunition and either hurting themselves or other people or killing themselves or other people,” said Araujo.

Southwest Florida has seen tragic incidents like this recently. In April of 2020, a 10-year-old pulled a loaded gun out of a book bag while the adult they were with went inside to get food at a Little Caesars Pizza location on Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

Just weeks after that, a 4-year-old was shot and died and his 5-year-old sibling was injured after they found an unattended firearm in a Subway parking lot in Clewiston.

Araujo said proper training with your firearm and locking it up is key to preventing these types of tragedies.

“If you don’t know how to use your firearm, if you don’t know how to properly stow it, it’s not if, it’s when,” said Araujo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's family asks judge to give his killers maximum punishment

Ahmaud Arbery's parents and sister said in court Friday that he died doing what he loved most — running — and that the features they loved most about him, including his dark skin and athletic physique, are what prompted the three white men convicted in his murder to chase and kill him as he ran through their neighborhood in February 2020 in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Biden rediscovers his fighting spirit as he takes on Trump

(CNN) — In marking the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President Joe Biden rediscovered the sense of mission and political clarity that had disappeared when his presidency slumped during a cascade of crises in the second half of 2021. Biden's speech Thursday -- from the spot where Donald Trump's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#New Laws#Firearms#New Department Of Justice#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Guns 4 Less#Caesars Pizza
Fox News

Rafael Nadal spares little sympathy for Novak Djokovic’s rejected visa

No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic continues to fight for his spot at the Australian Open. After receiving a medical exemption assigned to unvaccinated participants attending the Open, Djokovic was blocked by the Victorian government — overseeing and hosting the event. Australia’s border force detained Djokovic after he failed to provide enough documentation on his medical status.
TENNIS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy