Cape Canaveral, FL

Weather Conditions 80-Percent Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Thursday from Cape Canaveral

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The 45th Weather Squadron’s latest weather report shows conditions for the SpaceX Falcon 9...

Weather Delays Mid Atlantic Rocket Launch

Weather has forced NASA to delay once again a sounding rocket due to lift-off from NASA’s Wallops spaceport on the Virginia coast. The rocket is bringing a payload to space to help understand the source of space x-rays. The mission, called “Diffuse X-Rays from the Local galaxy”, or DXL for short, will help study the sources of soft X-rays that impact Earth from elsewhere in the galaxy.
First rocket launch of 2022

It’s the very first launch of the year, officially kicking off 2022 for the space world. This launch may be SpaceX's first launch of the year but it is their 33’rd Starlink launch.
Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to kick off a surge in launch activity Thursday with a Starlink launch from Florida heading south along the state's coastline. Five SpaceX missions may launch in the next month on the southern polar trajectory, flying closer to the Florida coast toward Miami than most launches, according to the U.S. Space Force.
Flurry of SpaceX launches to begin Thursday in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to kick off a surge in launch activity Thursday with a Starlink launch from Florida heading south along the state's coastline. Five SpaceX missions may launch in the next month on the southern polar trajectory, flying closer to the Florida coast toward Miami than most launches, according to the U.S. Space Force.
NOAA’s ‘GOES-T’ Weather Observing Satellite to Launch From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station March 1

Brevard-based L3Harris Technologies provides the main instrument payload, the Advanced Baseline Imager, and the ground system, which includes the antenna system for data reception. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration GOES-T satellite, the Western Hemisphere’s most advanced weather observing and...
SpaceX kicks off 2022 with gorgeous Falcon 9 Starlink launch from Florida

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- If the Thursday afternoon launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is any indication, the Space Coast should be in for an impressive year of space-related activities. ...
Russian rocket part from failed launch makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

Part of a failed Russian rocket launch made an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth on Wednesday — and officials have confirmed it landed in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists launched the third test flight of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket, named after a river in Siberia, from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia on December 27. According to state-run media, the purpose was to test a new upper-stage rocket, called the Persei booster, for the first time.
SpaceX Starship ‘launch tower’ spreads its rocket-catching arms

Update: Shortly after publishing, SpaceX began a much more ambitious series of tests with the Starship launch tower’s two main arms, which are designed to lift and (one day) catch Starships and Super Heavy boosters. After lifting the arm carriage about 15m (~50 ft), several times higher than January...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-5 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Thursday evening SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites. This will take off from Launch Complex-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the first SpaceX mission of 2022. Launch Date: Thursday, January 6, 4:49 p.m. EST. Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (10XX-XX) Payload: Starlink satellites. Launch...
Rocket Launching from Mid Atlantic First Week of January

A rocket will be launching from NASA’s Wallops spaceport on the Virginia coast during the first week of January if the weather cooperates. A Black Brant IX Sounding Rocket is due to launch at some time between 10pm on January 4 and 2 am on January 5; if weather or other conditions force a postponement, the launch has back-up dates stretching from January 5 through January 17.
Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
United States Extends International Space Station Operations Through 2030

(NASA) – NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to extend International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030, and to work with our international partners in Europe (ESA, European Space Agency), Japan (JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Canada (CSA, Canadian Space Agency), and Russia (State Space Corporation Roscosmos) to enable continuation of the groundbreaking research being conducted in this unique orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade.
