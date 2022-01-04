ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Teachers Union Set To Vote On Remote Learning For CPS

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Teachers Union is expected to vote Tuesday...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Teacher, Chess Coach Joseph Ocol Comes To School Despite Remote Learning Vote, Says COVID Safety Measures Should Not Be Done In ‘Sweeping Way’

CHICAGO (CBS) — We know very few teachers showed up to school on Wednesday – but some did. One teacher, Joseph Ocol, came to his school despite a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union to move to remote learning due to a COVID-19 surge – which prompted the Chicago Public Schools to close schools and claim the union was staging an illegal walkout. “Of course, I agree that there has to be safety measures, but it should be done in a sweeping way – because there are schools that don’t have COVID,” he said. Ocol, a teacher and chess coach, said he did not have any COVID cases in his classroom. He believes he was the only teacher at his school today, and he showed up to plan and organize. “There were no students, and I was the only teacher there,” Ocol said. “I miss my students. It’s just that this is a different situation, and I feel sad about this.” Ocol was expelled from the union for crossing the picket line on a one-day walkout in 2016. He also came to school, and held interviews, during the 2019 Chicago teachers’ strike. He said his focus remains on the kids.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Psaki insists the CDC follows the 'science and data' after the Chicago teachers union sent 400,000 children home and amid shifting isolation guidelines

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, arguing the agency is led by science amid confusion over their latest COVID protocols. The agency recently shortened the isolation period after a positive COVID result from 10 days to five days but didn't...
EDUCATION
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

Some schools start new year with fully remote learning

(The Center Square) – With the holiday break coming to an end Monday, a number of school districts across the country are deciding to go fully remote to start the new year as COVID-19 cases rise. These decisions come despite mounting evidence that pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions have taken a significant mental and emotional toll on children.
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady Says Department Is Doing Everything It Can To Ease Concerns About School Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result. Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Than A Dozen People From Chicago Area Have Been Arrested In Connection With Capitol Insurrection, But Only One Has Been Sentenced To Jail Time

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 700 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol one year ago Thursday. More than a dozen of those arrested came from the Chicago area – including a Chicago police officer. So what has happened to them since, and ow many actually got jail time? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug through federal records to find out. Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who worked in the Harrison (11th) District, has been on leave. He became infamous for photos of him inside the Capitol wearing a Chicago Police Department hoodie. Chicago Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

South Florida Schools Scramble To Address Teacher Shortage Due To COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the number of teachers calling in sick on Tuesday, after the Christmas break, dropped compared with Monday and he said he was hopeful the situation would improve by the end of the week. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench caught up with Carvalho after he returned to Miami Jackson Senior High School where he started his career in 1990 and where he was teaching a class in Environmental Science. ”Today, 1,700 teachers were out sick,” said Carvalho. That compared with 2,110 teachers who were out sick on the Monday after the Christmas break and with 1,333...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Miami-Dade school board is in a rush because ‘superintendent has already been identified,’ activist says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – T. Willard Fair said he is worried about the way the Miami-Dade School Board is going about hiring Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s replacement. Fair is the president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Greater Miami, Inc. He co-founded the Liberty City Charter School and the FBI honored him for his “We Rise Education Village” initiative.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Boston

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Fills In As Fourth Grade Teacher Amid Staffing Shortage

BOSTON (CBS) – Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius took on a different role Wednesday in the middle of a staffing shortage in Boston schools – classroom teacher. Cassellius and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu have described the return from winter break as an “all hands on deck” situation with COVID-related absences continuing to grow among school staff. A total of 1,000 staff members were out sick Tuesday, the first day students were back from winter break. That number included 461 classroom teachers. Not all of the absences were COVID-related. A day later, Cassellius was needed at Nathan Hale School as a substitute fourth grade teacher....
BOSTON, MA
NBC Bay Area

Two East Bay School Districts Dealing with COVID-19 Surge, Teacher Sickout

Two school districts in the East Bay said they are both forced to deal with a large number of teachers calling out sick because of COVID-19. The West Contra Costa Unified School District said it's closing all schools on Friday and Monday to give teachers time to recover and allow schools to be deep cleaned.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus. Caught between pleas...
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

Plainfield School District Cancels Classes Friday Due To COVID Surge, Teacher Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A surge in COVID-19 cases forces one western suburb to shut down schools because of a teacher shortage. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei explains why an entire district is canceling class. There will be no school for anyone in the Plainfield school district Friday. The recent surge in COVID cases impacting their teachers “We simply don’t have enough people available to be teaching in the classrooms. And frankly, if they’re too sick to teach at school, then they’re too sick to teach, period,” said Tom Hernandez of Plainfield District 202. District officials saying even though they work with two different transportation vendors,...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Unified Faces Potential Teacher Sickout Amid Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant continue to rise, the San Francisco Unified School District faces a potential sickout from teachers Thursday amid a heated debate over safety protocols. Almost 700 SFUSD teachers and aides called out sick on Wednesday, as schools across the Bay Area are struggling to keep staff in the classrooms after the holiday break. A petition circulating online is calling for a teacher sickout on Thursday for San Francisco Unified schools. Organizers said the district needs to do more to protect them during the pandemic. “You need to talk about the teachers....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Chicago

Indiana To Restrict Access To COVID-19 Rapid Tests At State, County Clinics

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Like Chicago, Indiana is experiencing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, to the point where the state is putting new restrictions in place for who can get one. Beginning Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. Officials said the decision is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibodies are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered. As CBS...
INDIANA STATE

