ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

South Jersey Residents Fear Potential Icy Morning Commute After Snow, Freezing Cold

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLJqT_0dc56DKm00

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The concern turns to ice after a winter storm dumped snow on South Jersey Monday. Black ice and refreezing are two issues residents are dealing with in Williamstown.

Plows barrelled through the streets of Williamstown Monday night.

“They did a good job on the roads,” one man said.

Mother nature showed no mercy in the new year, dumping snow all across the South Jersey region.

The bundled-up people CBS3 found didn’t waste a minute. They grabbed a shovel and got to work on the sidewalks and driveways.

“I really wasn’t into shoveling the snow,” Doug Hartsell said.

“I like the snow. I don’t like the cold unless it’s snowing,” Aiden Boorstein said.

Residents worked quickly before the temperature dropped and roads froze. They dropped salt in hopes it will avoid black ice.

“Just to make sure nothing freezes over tonight. We don’t want anyone slipping in the sidewalks on the properties,” Boorstein said.

Gov. Phil Murphy made this request of New Jersyans ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

“Stay off the roads and let this thing cleaned up by the morning,” Murphy said.

“There is a lot of work to be done and continuing to salt the roads, make sure they don’t freeze up overnight so that people can have a safe commute in the morning,” an official said.

But when it comes to the snowy, cold start to the week…

“I prefer it being 60-70 degrees,” Hartsell said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

South Jersey Residents Cautious On Slick Roadways As Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Fell In Some Areas

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — A one-two punch for South Jersey. Snow blanketed the Garden State twice in one week. The freezing temperatures and bitter wind on Friday reminded residents winter in the Delaware Valley can be brutal.  “I got like three pants on right now,” a Wawa employee said.  But even with the snow limiting visibility and covering roads in Pennsauken, the conditions weren’t bad enough to keep Randy Nuzum home. “Bicycling,” Nuzum said. “Bicycling around, catching a little fresh air.” SNOW: Plows have arrived at our spot in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Roads and parking lots alike are getting snow covered quickly now. pic.twitter.com/UdyisZGwVY — Jan...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued For New Jersey For Snowstorm, Messy Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb. Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute. “If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

All Speed Restrictions Lifted From Pennsylvania, New Jersey Roads After Snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow is out of the Philadelphia area, and all speed restrictions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are lifted. Officials put these in place to keep speeds down during the wintry weather, capping some major highways off at 45 mph. All speed restrictions on the major Pennsylvania roadways are cleared. In New Jersey, speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway, and Garden State Parkway were lifted last. Take extra time driving if you must be on the roads, and obey all speed restrictions. CBS3’s Chandler Lutz contributed to this report. Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Snow Cleanup Begins In Philadelphia, Montgomery County As Focus Turns To Icy Roads

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cleanup is underway in Montgomery County after Friday morning’s snowstorm dumped inches of snow across the area. CBS3 was there as crews started clearing roadways. Shop workers at Suburban Square cleaned off signs and awnings so customers could beat the cold inside. Earlier in the morning, big and heavy flakes covered lawns, roads, and sidewalks with around 2 to 3 inches of snow. By late afternoon, crews began piling up the snow to make way for drivers and shoppers. The concerns now turns to slippery roadways; ponding left behind by the snow will freeze overnight, leading to icy...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, NJ
CBS Philly

All Schools In Philadelphia School District Shifting Virtual Friday As Winter Storm Expected To Hit Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All schools in the Philadelphia School District will move for virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7 ahead of the winter storm moving through the region. The school district made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning. “Due to the winter storm, all SDP schools will shift to virtual teaching & learning on Friday, January 7, 2022. All buildings and offices will be closed,” the district tweeted. Due to the winter storm, all SDP schools will shift to virtual teaching & learning on Friday, January 7, 2022. All buildings and offices will be closed. Read More: https://t.co/PRKoAIkNhU — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) January...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Snow Causing Flight Delays, Cancellations At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The snow is causing flight cancellations and delays at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. Steady widespread snow is expected to fall in the Philadelphia region, including 3-6 inches in some parts. Weather is causing delays and cancellations to and from #PHLAirport. Check with your airline for the latest flight updates. Departing guests and those picking up passengers are also reminded to allow for extra travel time to the airport due to current road conditions. pic.twitter.com/B95ir8w2YY — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 7, 2022 As of roughly noon, Philadelphia International Airport has canceled 100 flights — that’s both departures and arrivals. More than 50 flights have been delayed. Philadelphia International Airport is asking those scheduled to depart on Friday to check the latest flight updates with your airline. People picking up passengers are also asked to leave early to allow extra travel time due to the current road conditions.  Live flight stats are available on the PHL Flight Aware page.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

FEMA-Run COVID-19 Testing Site Reopens In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a delayed start due to snow, a FEMA-run COVID-19 testing site reopened at noon in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday. The site opened at the Cibotti Recreation Center. The clinic will be open until 4 p.m. The Cibotti testing site will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Some other city testing sites are closed today due to the snow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
CBS Philly

Burlington County Declares Code Blue Weather Emergency Monday Night As Snow, Freezing Temps Hit

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County is under a code blue weather emergency starting at 7 p.m. Monday due to freezing temperatures. But some people Eyewitness News with spoke with say they are disappointed that while it may be cold they were hoping for more snow. It’s the first Monday of 2022 and residents in South Jersey were welcomed by wintry weather. “She was excited. She knew what she was getting into. She was ready,” one woman said. “It was nice to actually have an opportunity to have snow to where you can build a snowman and actually have a winter wonderland,” Maceio...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Snow Causes Roof To Collapse At GG’s Diamond Cleaners In Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow caused the roof of an Ocean City, New Jersey, business to collapse on Tuesday. The incident happened at GG’s Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 a.m. Nobody was injured during the collapse and it was unoccupied at the time. But two families in an adjacent second-story residence are temporarily displaced as construction officials assess the structural integrity of the building.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Archdiocesan High Schools, Parochial Elementary Schools In Philadelphia Closed Friday Amid Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will be closed on Friday due to projected winter weather. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. “Due to projected inclement weather, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary school buildings in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Friday, January 7, 2022,” the statement said. The Archdiocese says secondary schools in Philadelphia will be on a “flexible day of instruction.” Students and parents should use their local school website for information. Parochial elementary school parents should refer to their school’s plan in an emergency closure. All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in suburban counties follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closing status independently.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Issues State Of Emergency For Select Counties Ahead Of Winter Storm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has issued a state of emergency for five counties ahead of the large snow system moving through the area early Sunday morning. Gov. Murphy said the state of emergency is for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties. That will last from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday. Those counties are currently under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. “The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” Governor Murphy said. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.” The storm may also bring coastal flooding and sustained high winds. Watch the latest forecast below.
BURLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Cold Start#Black Ice#Extreme Weather#New Jersyans
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Jersey Shore, Parts Of Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an early winter snow deficit, part of the Philadelphia area will see their first accumulation of snow on Monday. Snow has been falling across South Jersey and parts of Delaware since 5 a.m. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore and central and southern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and Delaware counties and for our nearby New Jersey suburbs and northern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. Flurries or a passing snow shower for areas far north and west will be left...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Car Flipped Onto Roof Causing Delays On Ben Franklin Bridge Heading Into New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overturned car is causing some traffic delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading to New Jersey. Chopper 3 was over the scene where a car ended up on its roof. It happened in the eastbound lanes around 2:30 p.m. It’s unclear how the accident happened, but it has caused delays for traffic heading to New Jersey. One eastbound lane is getting by at this time. Stopped traffic in #Philadelphia on Vine St Expressway/ I-676 EB between I-76 and I-95 #traffic https://t.co/BtegSRlPfO — TTWN Philadelphia (@TotalTrafficPHL) January 4, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Up To 20 Vehicles Crash On Passyunk Avenue Bridge In South Philadelphia, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Icy roads caused chaos in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, slowing down commuters and delivery drivers. As rain and cooler temperatures set it in overnight, it led to an icy Wednesday morning causing major traffic jams. “Delay, more time that I don’t have,” one driver said. Commuters at a standstill and delivery truck drivers are now off to a late start. “I need to figure out a way to get around it,” the driver said. “I’ve been through worse,” another man said. The Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia was a sheet of ice. #COMMUTERALERT: Nearly 20 vehicles are involved in a crash on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Colorful Mandarin Duck In Pennypack Park Dies, Environmental Center Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city is saying goodbye to one of its most colorful visitors in Pennypack Park. The Pennypack Environmental Center said the park’s Mandarin duck has died. The center made the announcement on its Facebook page. The center did not mention the cause of death but asked people to respect the park’s wildlife when they visit.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Reporting Cancellations, Delays As It Manages Winter Weather, COVID Staffing Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are traveling out of Philadelphia International Airport Monday, be sure to check your flight status as winter weather is moving through the region. The Philadelphia International Airport reports 90 cancellations and 172 delays as of Monday afternoon. The airport is managing both bad weather and COVID staffing shortages. The slowdown is impacting flights both into and out of the airport. #PHLAirport reminds passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status information. pic.twitter.com/3DEYtuxfj9 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 3, 2022 Meanwhile, the Atlantic City Airport is closed until at least 9 p.m. Monday. On Sunday, more than 2,700 flights were canceled nationwide and more than 9,000 were delayed. Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was the most impacted Sunday with more than 500 flights canceled or delayed — that was almost half of those scheduled. Some airlines are preemptively canceling flights over the next two weeks to ease the pressure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy