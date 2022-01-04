Hometown Hero: Travis Cobain, Wheeler

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Travis Cobain.

The reigning 2nd Team All-Stater, passed the 1,000-point mark last Spring, helping the Warriors make their 2nd D-II Semifinals appearance in the last three seasons.

“He’s been a four-year starter, he set the tone early,” said Warrior Head Coach Sean Kelly. “He’s been surrounded by some guys but as he’s gotten older, he’s made people around him better and what’s really coming along to compliment his scoring ability, is his ability to take Underclassmen under his wing, and make everyone around here that much better.”

A First Team All-Division pick on the Soccer field, Travis was a member of Wheeler’s D-II Soccer Championship team in 2018 and he’s hoping to bring his team to a title on the court, before he heads to Prep School to open more college doors.

“I really like the team we have this year. The chemistry is showing early on and just the overall atmosphere has been really positive, and I’m just excited to see what we can do this year,” Cobain said. “It was a bummer coming up short in the Semifinals. It’s not the best performance I would have liked, or the team would have liked. But I think we hold a grudge and are ready to come this year.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com

