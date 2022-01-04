ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Couple's Yorktown home floods during winter storm

By Web Staff, Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdY0Q_0dc54wXh00

YORKTOWN, Va. - Flooding in Hampton Roads comes with the downside of flooding getting into your home. That’s the case for one homeowner in Yorktown.

News 3 viewer John Spady shared with us pictures of water that got into his home after several hours of rain. The flooding caused his laundry room and garage to be submerged.

“I would say maybe an inch of water in some places. The garage did flood all the way up to the threshold coming into the house,” said Spady. “There’s a lot of trash left - everything floated in out of the creek. About a week or so of cleaning up and we’ll be in good shape.”

He says he’s been living in his home for nine years and has never seen the flooding get to that level.

Related: Photo gallery: Inclement weather causes flooding, snowy conditions across our region

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yorktown, VA
Government
City
Yorktown, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Winter Storm#Inclement Weather#Hampton Roads#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy