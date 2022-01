The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) increased by 7.59% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) – a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit – increased by 7.59% today. Investors are responding positively to OppFi announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program that permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of its Class A common stock. This authorization will expire in December 2023.

