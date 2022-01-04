Liquidia Stock (LQDA): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) increased by 11.49% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) – a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive, and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions – increased by 11.49% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Sensus Healthcare announcing that Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation is going to be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. And interested parties can access the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO