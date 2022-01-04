ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Liquidia Stock (LQDA): Why The Price Jumped Today

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) increased by over 7.9% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) increased by over 7.9% after hours today. Investors responded positively to Liquidia announcing Dr. Roger Jeffs has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ranger Oil Stock (ROCC): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Ranger Oil Corp (NASDAQ: ROCC) increased by 11.15% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ranger Oil Corp (NASDAQ: ROCC) increased by 11.15% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Ranger Oil announcing a 20% increase to the company’s borrowing base under its revolving credit facility from $600 million to $725 million. And Ranger’s elected commitment under the facility remains at $400 million.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Eargo Stock (EAR): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. Investors are responding positively to a Form 8-K filing from the company. In the filing, the company said that as previously...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lqda#Drugs#Gene#Liquidia Stock#Company#President Co Ceo#Amgen Inc#Burroughs Wellcome Co#Duke University#Kryia Therapeutics#Axsm#The Board Of Directors#Dova Pharmaceuticals#Dova#Sangamo Therapeutics#Axovant Gene Therapies#Albireo Pharma#Albo
pulse2.com

Siyata Mobile Stock (SYTA): Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell by over 45% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) – a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems – fell by over 45% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Siyata Mobile announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,695,652 common shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 8,695,652 common shares.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Richardson Electronics Stock (RELL): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) increased by 13.61% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) increased by 13.61% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Richardson Electronics’ financial results for the second quarter ended November 27, 2021. And the company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Magenta Therapeutics Stock (MGTA): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) increased by 16.14% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) increased by 16.14% today. Investors are responding to a bullish research report. Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar upgraded Magenta Therapeutics to a “Buy”...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

GFL Environmental Stock (GFL): Quarterly Dividend Announced

The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011 for each outstanding subordinate voting share. These are the details. The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Phunware Stock (PHUN): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) increased by 19.92% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) – a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide – increased by 19.92% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Phunware announced two new strategic supplier relationships in support of a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) inspired series of optimized high performance computers provided by its LYTE Technology (LYTE) business unit.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Marin Software Stock (MRIN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) – a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies – increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Marin Software announcing integration with Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform (DSP). This integration will allow brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns – from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads – all within the MarinOne platform.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Spruce Biosciences Stock (SPRB): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) increased by 13.48% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) – a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need – increased by 13.48% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Spruce Biosciences announcing that Dr. Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., MPH, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors. Samir Gharib, MBA, has been concurrently promoted to President and will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Allbirds Stock (BIRD): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) increased by 12.08% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) increased by 12.08% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Morgan Stanley...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

GameStop Stock (GME): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) increased by over 16% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) increased by over 16% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a report from The Wall Street Journal that the company is planning to launch a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Plus GameStop is planning to launch cryptocurrency partnerships for creating games and in-game purchases for the marketplace. The Wall Street Journal cited sources who are familiar with the plans.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sensus Healthcare Stock (SRTS): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) increased by 11.49% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) – a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive, and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions – increased by 11.49% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Sensus Healthcare announcing that Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation is going to be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. And interested parties can access the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Absci Stock (ABSI): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) – the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins – increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Absci announcing that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), using Absci’s AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation Platform.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Discovery Stock (DISCA/DISCB): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCB) increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCB) increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Greenbox POS Stock (GBOX): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) – an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company – increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to GreenBox POS announcing that its point-of-sale subsidiary company ChargeSavvy recorded the best quarter in its 9-year history for its retail division during the fourth quarter of 2021. And the retail division saw an average increase of 166% demonstrating remarkable growth compared to the same period of 2020.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

China HGS Real Estate Stock (HGSH): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of China HGS Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ: HGSH) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of China HGS Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ: HGSH) – a Chinese company that focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China’s Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization – increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. There are no company-specific reports or notable filings from the company driving the stock price up so it appears there are external factors at play.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy