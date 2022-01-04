Warner Music Group Stock (WMG): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) increased by 13.48% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) – a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need – increased by 13.48% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Spruce Biosciences announcing that Dr. Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., MPH, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors. Samir Gharib, MBA, has been concurrently promoted to President and will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

