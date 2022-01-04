Warner Music Group Stock (WMG): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) – a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies – increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Marin Software announcing integration with Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform (DSP). This integration will allow brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns – from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads – all within the MarinOne platform.
