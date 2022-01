The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. Investors are responding positively to Patterson-UTI Energy reporting that for the month of December 2021, the company had an average of 110 drilling rigs operating in the United States. And for the 3 months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an average of 106 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

