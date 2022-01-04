Heritage Insurance Stock (HRTG): Why The Price Increased Today

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced it is buying Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) for approximately $3.09 billion. These are the details. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion (including convertible notes). Vocera, which was founded in 2000, has emerged as a leading platform in the digital care coordination and communication category. The importance of this growing segment has continued to expand throughout the pandemic as it aims to reduce cognitive overload for caregivers and enables them to deliver the best patient care possible.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO