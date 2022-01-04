ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Heritage Insurance Stock (HRTG): Why The Price Increased Today

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) increased by over 3% after hours today. This is why it happened....

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Business
pulse2.com

ADT Stock (ADT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) fell by over 8.5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) fell by over 8.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. RBC Capital analyst Ashish...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock (PTEN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. Investors are responding positively to Patterson-UTI Energy reporting that for the month of December 2021, the company had an average of 110 drilling rigs operating in the United States. And for the 3 months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an average of 106 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ambarella Stock (AMBA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. Investors are responding positively to Seeing Machines Limited (the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety) announcing a collaboration with Ambarella to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Eargo Stock (EAR): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. Investors are responding positively to a Form 8-K filing from the company. In the filing, the company said that as previously...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Casualty Insurance#Hrtg#Heritage Insurance Stock
pulse2.com

Magenta Therapeutics Stock (MGTA): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) increased by 16.14% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) increased by 16.14% today. Investors are responding to a bullish research report. Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar upgraded Magenta Therapeutics to a “Buy”...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Why Stryker (SYK) Is Buying Vocera Communications (VCRA) For About $3.09 Billion

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced it is buying Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) for approximately $3.09 billion. These are the details. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion (including convertible notes). Vocera, which was founded in 2000, has emerged as a leading platform in the digital care coordination and communication category. The importance of this growing segment has continued to expand throughout the pandemic as it aims to reduce cognitive overload for caregivers and enables them to deliver the best patient care possible.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Digital World Acquisition Stock (DWAC): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) increased by 19.65% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) increased by 19.65% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company setting a target launch date of February 21 for the social media app backed by former President Donald Trump. The February 21st target launch date — which is Presidents’ Day — appears on the Apple App Store.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Phunware Stock (PHUN): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) increased by 19.92% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) – a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide – increased by 19.92% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Phunware announced two new strategic supplier relationships in support of a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) inspired series of optimized high performance computers provided by its LYTE Technology (LYTE) business unit.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Alibaba Group Stock (BABA): $235 Price Target From Benchmark

The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a $235 price target from Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a $235 price target from Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang assigned the company a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Siyata Mobile Stock (SYTA): Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell by over 45% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) – a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems – fell by over 45% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Siyata Mobile announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,695,652 common shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 8,695,652 common shares.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Absci Stock (ABSI): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) – the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins – increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Absci announcing that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), using Absci’s AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation Platform.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Richardson Electronics Stock (RELL): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) increased by 13.61% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) increased by 13.61% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Richardson Electronics’ financial results for the second quarter ended November 27, 2021. And the company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Allbirds Stock (BIRD): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) increased by 12.08% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) increased by 12.08% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Morgan Stanley...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ensysce Biosciences Stock (ENSC): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) increased by 18.16% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) – a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technology platforms that may provide new hope for those in severe pain – increased by 18.16% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Ensysce Biosciences announcing management’s participation in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. And an on-demand presentation from the H.C. Wainwright conference will be available through Ensysce’s Investor Relations website starting January 10, 2022, at 7:00am ET.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sutro Biopharma Stock (STRO): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) fell by 27.87% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) – a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics – fell by 27.87% in the most recent trading session.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy