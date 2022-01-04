ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luka Doncic & Defense Lead Mavs Past Nuggets

By Lance Roberson
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks hit the .500 mark with an 18-18 record after beating the Thunder Sunday evening. Monday night saw them back at the American Airlines Center facing the Denver Nuggets and looking for three straight wins.

The Mavericks broke down the Nuggets with their stellar defense, pulling away in the fourth quarter and getting back over .500 for the first time since December 13 with a 103-89 win.

Said coach Jason Kidd of holding Denver under 100 points while forcing 26 turnovers: “(That) means your hands are active, you're in the right spot and you're covering one another. Our defense right now is playing pretty good."

Unlike the rusty night Luka Doncic experienced on Sunday, the two-time All-Star appeared confident and loose while spreading the ball around against the Nuggets.

Despite Doncic's underwhelming early shooting, the Mavs led the fifth-seeded Nuggets 46-37, marking the lowest halftime score for Denver since 2019. Team defense and Doncic's knack for finding open teammates played a significant part in the nine-point lead.

Doncic finished with 21 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

"Better,” Doncic said of stamina and health. “I think it's going to come with games. Every game is going to be better.”

On a night where the Mavericks' two best players produced inefficient shooting numbers, the 10th-best defense (defensive rating) came prepared. Speaking of defense, newly-anointed full-time starter Jalen Brunson led the charge by setting up the Nuggets' offense with two offensive fouls and steals.

Nikola Jokic dominates headlines as the best center in the NBA, and rightfully so. While Jason Kidd figures out his big-man rotation, though, 10-day contract signee Marquese Chriss has earned some headlines himself. Mavs fans erupted following his emphatic block on Nuggets' backup center Bol Bol.

Dallas converted Denver's turnovers into 28 points. Surprisingly, Doncic led that defensive effort with three steals.

Although reigning MVP Jokic came to town, another former MVP had the crowd's attention. Leading up to his jersey retirement ceremony for Wednesday, Dirk Nowitzki attended Monday's game. An NBA champion in the building as two current European stars battled for victory; a night of European elites, if you will.

"He's one of the few guys that are playing for one team for their whole career,” said Jokic. “I really, really admire him for that. ... He didn't abandon the team."

Unfortunately, on account of yet another health and safety protocol report, Kristaps Porzingis missed his second consecutive game, marking his 11th missed contest on the season.

The Mavs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, with Nowitzki's jersey retirement part of the festivities..

"He deserves (the recognition) and everything else that happens,” Doncic said of Dirk. “He gave so much to Dallas, and Dallas gave back to him. Everybody has the highest respect for him, the highest everything. They just enjoy watching him play …”

