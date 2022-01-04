Notre Dame ties Hopewell Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
Will Celli had three goals and two assists for Notre Dame as it tied Hopewell Valley 5-5 at Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township. Gavin Frith and Trey Guire added a goal...www.nj.com
