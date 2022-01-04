Here are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing.
Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the estimated jackpot of $540 million, with a cash option of $384.3 million
The winning numbers are 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. The Power Play is 2X.Here’s where some Powerball winners have bought tickets in Ohio
Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.
