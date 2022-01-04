ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Here are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7ujs_0dc51Pmt00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the estimated jackpot of $540 million, with a cash option of $384.3 million

The winning numbers are 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. The Power Play is 2X.

Here’s where some Powerball winners have bought tickets in Ohio

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 win $632.6M Powerball jackpot; players urged to check numbers for smaller prizes

(WJW) — Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s historic $632.6 million Powerball jackpot drawing. According to a release from Powerball, due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier $630 million estimates at the time of the drawing. Powerball is reminding players to check their tickets for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Seen on TV: 1/6/22

Click here to find schools moving to remote learning, mask mandates Click here to apply for Ohio EMA tornado safe room rebate Click here for more on T-shirts to honor Officer Shane Bartek Click here to remember the life of Betty White Click here to see highlights from NASA Click here for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ rooftop concert Click here for […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

When will omicron peak in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “This virus is not going away.” Ohio is setting new records for COVID-19 cases in the new year. Inpatient hospitalizations across the state have set new daily highs since Dec. 29, 2021. But state health leaders believe we may be seeing the first signs of omicron’s peak in Ohio. In a […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘So excited’: Boston Mills Ski Resort kicks off winter season by frosting over grassy hills

PENNINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – It’s snow-making time at Boston Mills Ski Resort. “Honestly, so excited,” said General Manager Jake Campbell. “We get such short windows of actually good temperatures to make snow. Our teams worked overnight, as hard as they can at getting these places open so just really excited to welcome our guests back and […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Weather#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio COVID cases increase 247% in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Friday on the COVID case surge in Ohio. ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, said new COVID-19 cases in the state are up 247% in the last 2 weeks. The Ohio Hospital Association reports 6,540 are currently hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19. […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

More school districts return to remote learning or require masks amid COVID surge

(WJW) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge across Northeast Ohio, several local school districts are making some changes as students return from winter break. Akron Public Schools The Akron Public School District is aligning with recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health as students return to the classroom on Jan. 4. The […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy