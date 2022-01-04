ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' T.J. Watt becomes third fastest in NFL history to 70 career sacks

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt joined elite company Monday night when he sacked Baker Mayfield for the third time in Week 17. Watt is now one of 12 players to rack up at least 20 sacks in a season and he's the third fastest player to reach 70 career sacks.

Watt, 27, entered the Monday matchup against the Cleveland Browns with 17.5 sacks on the year, but climbed to the league lead with his multi-sack night. He's also within reach of Michael Strahan's controversial single-season record of 22.5 sacks.

The productive night for Watt also pushed the fifth-year linebacker to 70 career sacks in his 76th career game. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White and his older brother, J.J. Watt, reached 70 sacks in fewer games. The elder Watt brother congratulated T.J. on joining the 20 sack club Monday.

