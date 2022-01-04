Cuomo’s forcible touching, nursing home scandal charges dropped
The Albany Times-Union reported the Albany district attorney is expected to drop a forcible touching complaint against the former governor.
The Albany Times-Union reported the Albany district attorney is expected to drop a forcible touching complaint against the former governor.
If he isn't going to be charged with anything,then perhaps they should take away his undeserved pention
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.https://wivb.com
Comments / 11