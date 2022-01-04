ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cuomo’s forcible touching, nursing home scandal charges dropped

By News 4 Staff
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B85tM_0dc50XoU00

The Albany Times-Union reported the Albany district attorney is expected to drop a forcible touching complaint against the former governor.

Comments / 11

James Madison
3d ago

If he isn't going to be charged with anything,then perhaps they should take away his undeserved pention

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Former Frewsburg Schools treasurer pleads guilty to stealing almost $7K in activities funds

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former treasurer of the Frewsburg Central School District was arrested and slapped with a misdemeanor charge after stealing almost $7,000 from a student-funded extracurricular activity fund. Angela Smoulder, 27, pleaded guilty to the petit larceny charge and paid back $6,982.42 she stole from the district, according to the New York State […]
FREWSBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Oneida County hiring part-time vaccination POD workers

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the county is hiring more part-time employees to work its vaccination PODs, including the positions of vaccinators, physicians, nurses, laborers and administrative assistants. “As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
News 4 Buffalo

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Judge denies request for another delay to grain elevator demolition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Preservationists were denied their request for another delay of the wrecking ball Friday as they try to appeal the latest ruling regarding the fate of the Great Northern Grain Elevator on Ganson Street. On Wednesday, State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo vacated a temporary restraining order that had prevented the building’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga to distribute COVID tests to residents starting Monday

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has reported that the town has received a supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits from Erie County. Distribution to town residents will take place in a drive-thru event, starting Jan. 10, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Cheektowaga Town Park. Kits are limited to two per household. […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#The Albany Times Union
News 4 Buffalo

New York State COVID-19 update, January 7

NEW YORK STATE ( WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has released New York State’s COVID-19 progress as of January 7th. “My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 4 Buffalo

NYS Senator Oberacker Comments on Hochul’s State of the State Address

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News spoke with New York State Senator Peter Oberacker about Hochul’s proposals and how they will help Upstate and Central New York. The Senator was pleased that the governor discussed bringing affordable broadband to New Yorkers, this is something that the senator wants to focus on due to his district being rural but he wants to know more on how this will be funded […]
POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

New York State Senators Discuss Priorities for 2022 Legislative Session

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 Legislative Session has begun and Eyewitness news spoke with New York State Senators Joseph Griffo and Peter Oberacker about their predictions and expectation for this year. “We believe that the focus should be on recovering from the pandemic, keeping people safe but allowing flexibility and movement a rebound for […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
News 4 Buffalo

The Medicine Shoppe in Ilion providing Monoclonal Antibody treatments

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we continue to try to combat the pandemic, Steven and Colleen Pardi of The Ilion Medicine Shoppe are working to not only get the community tested for COVID-19, but provide Monoclonal Antibody treatment at their wellness clinic at Francesca’s Banquet and Catering Hall. “Many people have said that I really […]
ILION, NY
News 4 Buffalo

VA of WNY to change visitation policy due to surge in COVID cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The VA of Western New York is changing its visitation policy because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Starting Tuesday, the hospital is suspending in-person visits. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care and outpatient services. People who are given the okay to visit will have to be screened for COVID-19.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Grain elevator cleared for demolition after judge vacates restraining order; owner says they’ll begin ‘without delay’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The owners of the Great Northern Grain Elevator that was damaged in a storm last month have a window of opportunity to begin months of demolition work after a judge vacated a temporary restraining order Wednesday. New York State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo’s decision allows ADM Milling to proceed under […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy