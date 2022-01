A collaborative effort is underway to connect the existing downtown KC Streetcar line with the Northland, crossing the Missouri River into North Kansas City. The Kansas City Streetcar Authority, the city of North Kansas City and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, together with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Kansas City, have agreed to move forward with a comprehensive study, led by Kimley-Horn consultants, to determine the feasibility of the streetcar extension. According to a release, the study would take the entirety of 2022, at a cost of around $180,000.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO