ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City housing options could increase with new minimum requirement for townhomes

By Jason Takhtadjian
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Mugu_0dc4xrHB00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the new year comes new housing options in Siouxland. The Sioux City City Council approved a change to area and width requirements, for newly constructed townhomes. Approval of the measure, serving as a boost for local housing options.

“Right now it’s been a seller’s market. I think the hardest part for people is, after you sell your home, where do you go,” Rick Bertrand, the President of Bertrand Construction said.

Rick Bertrand builds townhomes. The proposed reduction of townhome lot requirements, from 7,000 square feet per unit to 5,000, could mean more availability.

“So from a housing perspective, we’ve been able to sell about roughly 48 townhomes in the last two and a half years, so the market has been good for townhomes. I think that it will continue to be strong if the economy stays with us,” said Rick Bertrand.

Sioux City closer to cat café with city council vote

Realtor Tonya Vakulskas said townhomes are becoming more in demand.

“First of all, townhomes and condos tend to have an association which helps with maintenance and also people that are looking to downsize but still want to retain ownership, a townhome or condo is often a good choice for those individuals,” Keller Williams Realtor Tonya Vakulskas said.

Vakulskas said now is a great time for developers to provide new housing options for a growing Sioux City.

“I believe we will continue to see low housing inventory on the horizon and builders rushing to keep up with the demand,” Vakulskas said.

“At some point, people get tired of the third floor, they want a pet, they like a backyard and I think that’s why you see the housing market and townhomes, in particular, continue to boom,” Bertrand said.

Vakulskas also said that very low-interest rates have also contributed to the low housing inventory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Covid-19 cases rise in Siouxland during holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department reported the number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County increased after weeks of decline. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, 544 new cases were recorded. That’s more than double the previous week Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock said the increase is consistent with […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City to require COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for city workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing. The City of Sioux City said in a Thursday release that it will comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS). The ETS requires that all city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
KCAU 9 News

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest since 2020, nearly 25K positive tests reported in last 7 days

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting another dramatic jump in post-holiday COVID-19 cases in the state and we are also seeing the highest number of patients hospitalized with the virus since early December of 2020. According to the IDPH’s Friday update, 24,935 positive COVID-19 tests have been reported […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#City Council#Housing Market#Siouxland#Bertrand Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
810
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy