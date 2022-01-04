Flight cancellations impact Charleston International Airport as winter weather hits East Coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As cold weather sweeps across the country thousands of American’s are dealing with flight delays and impacts to travel plans after returning home from the holiday’s.

Post-holiday travel and severe weather at the start of 2022 caused 84% of flights across the country to cancel from areas like Chicago, Denver and Washington D.C. and several of those flights were scheduled to fly into the Charleston International Airport.

As temperatures start to drop Storm Team 2 says the warmer weather we have experience throughout the rest of 2021 turned into severe weather.

“The form of very strong winds and rain in which many cases the colder air turned into snow. It’s quite a snow event in places like the Mid-Atlantic from places such as North Carolina all the way into Virginia and even Pennsylvania,” says Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler.

The change in weather caused high winds close to 70 miles per hour at Folly Beach and one downtown Charleston Apartment Complex’s scaffolding from construction to collapse into the road.

“It’s pretty wild it was crazy that it happened right here. I am just glad nobody got hurt,” says John McLaughlin, a Resident of Foundry Point.

With storms and winds moving into the Atlantic Ocean, Storm Team 2 says it could take a few days for flights to get back on track.

“We are just trying to play catch up with all the flights that were cancelled or postponed as that storm moves over to the mid south,” says Rob Fowler.

