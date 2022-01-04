ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary Community Hospital ICU shutting down

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lq6ZX_0dc4xTHr00

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) — The Geary Community Hospital announced that its Intensive Care Unit will be closing down indefinitely on February 1st, 2022.

Mask mandate returns after Manhattan school board vote

Interim CEO Wade Weis said the hospital has been facing setbacks with funding and that the ICU has held out for as long as it can. He said that this is not only an issue in Geary County, but also at the regional, state and national level.

“We are not able to; one, staff the unit appropriately and two, afford the nursing that it requires nor find it, so that has what really lead to this decision,” Weis said.

Even though the ICU is shutting down soon, the hospital as a whole will continue to remain open and serve the community. Any patients after Feb. 1 that need ICU care will be sent to their regional partners in Manhattan, Salina and Topeka. But if there is not space at any of those places, Weis said that there are plans in place to provide care to patients.

“If there’s not, than we still will care for those patients to the best of the extent that we have we just won’t have an ICU department at that point,” Weis said. “So, we will work with our regional partners and identify areas where we can send those patients.”

COVID-19, nurse shortage shutting down Kansas hospital’s ICU

If a patient has to be transported to a different facility outside of Geary County, Weis said it will fall on the patient and their insurance to cover that transportation cost.

The Geary Community Hospital is still accommodating ICU patients until the Feb. 1 cut-off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

501 going remote? Not likely

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With concerns about Omicron and hospitals reaching capacity, Topeka Public Schools leaders answered questions of how the district will handle the rise in cases. Thursday evening 501 held a board meeting over zoom regarding the upcoming semester. When asked about the prospect of going remote again, this was what Superintendent Tiffany Anderson […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Local therapy dog representing Topeka in national competition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local therapy dog is representing Topeka in a national competition this weekend. Stryker and his owner Jon Antrim are on Topeka’s American/Global Medical Response dog therapy team. They’re participating in the Puppies at the Playoff Championship in Indianapolis as “ruff-er-ees.” Dogs will play football in the event while raising awareness for […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
City
Salina, KS
Manhattan, KS
Health
Geary County, KS
Health
Geary County, KS
Government
KSNT News

Topeka Metro reducing services due to COVID-19 related staff shortages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro is hosting a series of public meetings in January to educate residents about proposed system-wide reductions in the metro system due to workforce shortages. The meetings will be held on Jan. 12, 13 and 18 according to a press release from Director of Marketing and Communications Keri Renner with […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Weather#Intensive Care Unit
KSNT News

Nursing shortage leaves Kansas vulnerable, does government need to act?

Topeka (KSNT) – Staffing shortages are affecting care, and right now hospitals are desperate to retain the staff that is necessary to take care of a surging population of unvaccinated hospitalizations that are crippling Kansas health care. In a meeting of 18 chief medical officers and infectious disease doctors Wednesday morning on Zoom, the group […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

A Kansas small town crime is creating big problems

READING (KSNT) – A vandalism incident is creating a lot of headaches for people living in and around Reading, Kansas. That’s not because of the damage that needs cleaned up, but because of the long term implications that could come from it. Reading’s downtown consists of a café, a Church, a bank, the Fire Department, […]
READING, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

COVID-19 testing issues frustrating Topeka City Council member

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the new variant becoming a dominant strain, people are wanting to get out and get tested. For one Topeka councilman, finding a test was the hard part. Topeka City Council Member Spencer Duncan took to Twitter to voice his concerns about the current testing process. “What you find when you go […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Harvester’s, Manhattan food distribution canceled

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — This Friday’s Harvester’s food distribution at Westview Community Church has been canceled due to extreme temperatures. Harvester’s hosts a food distribution drive the first Friday of each month at the Westview Community Church. The next drive will take place Friday, Feb. 4 from 10-11 a.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Several water main breaks affecting Topeka simultaneously

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Utilities Department has issued an “Urgent Alert” notifying residents there are currently several active water main breaks in the city. According to authorities, the breaks are being repaired in order of severity. It is possible that residents may be experiencing low water pressure, or even no water pressure, at this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy