Group files lawsuit over Tom Lee Park redesign

A group called “Tom Lee Park for All” is taking the city of Memphis and the Memphis River Parks Partnership to court over the redesign of Tom Lee Park.

The group says in a Monday, Jan. 3, press release that it has filed the lawsuit in Shelby County Chancery Court and plans to hold a press conference on the lawsuit Wednesday morning atop the bluff overlooking the park.

The court filing shows the breach of contract lawsuit was filed Nov. 8 by a group of plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs include Joe Kent, who is a vocal critic of not only the park redesign but also of plans for a $62 million “mobility center.” That includes a new parking garage at Beale and Main Streets, as well as a redesign of several existing city-owned parking garages in the Downtown core.

Kent has spoken regularly at Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission meetings against the parking project financed with a PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) extension fund designated for the public parking projects in the area and administered by the Downtown Memphis Commission.

Another plaintiff, Britney Thornton, is a candidate for Shelby County Commission, starting with the May Democratic primaries.

The press release claims the $61-million park redesign project violates a mediation agreement worked out between the city, the partnership — which operates Tom Lee and other riverside parks for the city — and the Memphis In May International Festival.

“Parking is supposed to be consistent with expected park usage, suggesting adding parking would be more appropriate, rather than cutting it in half,” the group’s press release reads. “This change in design, with no community input, will adversely affect Memphian’s access to the park by cutting parking by more than half and forcing people to park in parking garages.”

The parking lot in the park has been broken up to become parkland in the redesigned park.

The redesign originally called for on-street parking on both sides of Riverside Drive between Beale Street and Georgia Avenue.

Before construction on the redesign began more than a year ago, the plans changed to call for 68 on-street parking spots along the western curb.

Riverside Drive’s median strip is coming out to be able to accommodate keeping two lanes of traffic in each direction on Riverside and have a parking lane on the parkside of the drive.

There was no public parking in Tom Lee Park during the Memphis in May International Festival during its month-long run in the park. Parking was limited to service vehicles.

The festival is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Partnership president Carol Coletta has said the redesign of the park is part of a larger change in the orientation of how people come to the park, to emphasize visitors coming to a set of small parks.

The new east-west orientation also comes with improved pedestrian crossings on Riverside Drive including an entrance plaza near Riverside and Beale Street with a “cut bank bluff” feature.

The feature is a set of ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act — or ADA — specifications to allow access for all as part of a larger plaza entrance on the northern end of the park.

The complaint seeks an injunction.

MRPP and the city have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit for failure to state a legitimate claim.

The case has been assigned to Chancellor Jim Kyle who has not ruled on the motion to dismiss.