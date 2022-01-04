The Struggle To Get COVID Testing Continues In New Jersey

Essex County has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases and the highest number of deaths of any county in New Jersey. On Friday, the new planned federal COVID-19 surge testing site opened in East Orange. The only federal site in the state, to help deal with what Gov. Phil Murphy has called the “Omicron Tsunami,” the East Orange testing site, located at 90 Halstead Street, will offer free nasal swab PCR testing with results expected in 24 hours. The East Orange testing site, open to all New Jersey residents, will operate from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. daily through January 12.
