The Struggle To Get COVID Testing Continues In New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Nobody is sure what he’s going to do, but on Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to host his first COVID-19 briefing since leaving last week for his Central American family vacation in Costa Rica. Upon his return, it has been learned that his wife Tammy has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the governor will host the Monday briefing remotely via teleconference. The meeting comes as COVID-19 is surging across the state with over 100,000 new cases reported in the past week alone. Murphy also returns to New Jersey with many towns and cities imposing COVID-19 restrictions indoor and with nearly 25% of public students getting ready to start the new year with remote learning.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO