The Struggle To Get COVID Testing Continues In New Jersey

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that some schools require testing to learn...

Indoor capacity limits? Total lockdown? Phil Murphy to make COVID-19 announcement Monday

TRENTON, NJ – Nobody is sure what he’s going to do, but on Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to host his first COVID-19 briefing since leaving last week for his Central American family vacation in Costa Rica. Upon his return, it has been learned that his wife Tammy has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the governor will host the Monday briefing remotely via teleconference. The meeting comes as COVID-19 is surging across the state with over 100,000 new cases reported in the past week alone. Murphy also returns to New Jersey with many towns and cities imposing COVID-19 restrictions indoor and with nearly 25% of public students getting ready to start the new year with remote learning.
New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
New Jersey State
New Jersey: Fully Vaxed / Boosted First Lady Tammy Murphy Covid-Positive, After Mixing Households

"The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home." ~ Office of NJ Phil Murphy. This afternoon the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for Covid-19 and is as of now asymptomatic. Reportedly, the family has just returned from a trip to Costa Rica. The notice states, however, that the infection occurred when a non-family member was recently present in their New Jersey home.
United Federation Of Teachers Not Happy With New York City’s Decision To Have In-Person Learning In Schools On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week. Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — nearly 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday. “The stats are clear. The safest place for children...
New Jersey’s Vault testing for COVID-19 not working as intended as hundreds of thousands didn’t return tests

TRENTON, NJ – The Vault at-home testing service offered by the state of New Jersey isn’t working as well as the state hope it would. Part of the problem is the service is an inconvenience. The other part of the problem is the service is limited daily. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said over 400,000 Vault test kits were mailed to residents who requested them and only 50,000 were returned.
New Jersey's first lady tests positive for COVID-19 after travel to Costa Rica

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 after the family’s controversial trip to Costa Rica over the Christmas holiday. “The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home. Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said in a statement Sunday.
New Jersey’s First Federal COVID Testing Site Opens in East Orange

Essex County has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases and the highest number of deaths of any county in New Jersey. On Friday, the new planned federal COVID-19 surge testing site opened in East Orange. The only federal site in the state, to help deal with what Gov. Phil Murphy has called the “Omicron Tsunami,” the East Orange testing site, located at 90 Halstead Street, will offer free nasal swab PCR testing with results expected in 24 hours. The East Orange testing site, open to all New Jersey residents, will operate from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. daily through January 12.
New Jersey logs record 27,000 COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday as Phil Murphy continues Costa Rican family vacation

TRENTON, NJ – All is not well in New Jersey. If you don’t know somebody in New Jersey with the omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus, you probably don’t know too many people. The virus is equally affecting vaccinated, fully vaccinated, boosted and the unvaccinated equally. Symptoms include low fevers, headaches, sore throats, dry cough, congestion and fatigue.
New Measures In New Jersey To Combat COVID Spread

As COVID-19 cases rise in New Jersey, elected officials across the state are taking new action. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh held a new conference on Wednesday and announced he’s adding four new mobile testing sites because of long lines. CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.
New COVID-19 testing site arrives Thursday as Orange, Apopka sites struggle with demand

APOPKA, Fla. – Orange County is opening a third COVID-19 testing site Thursday to help meet the demand. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the new site during his COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon. The site, located at South Orange Youth Sports Complex, comes days after the reopening of the county’s second COVID-19 test site at Econ Soccer Complex.
