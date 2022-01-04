Marianna’s plans for 2022

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Marianna city officials just ended what they believe to be a great year of improvements, but they said 2022 plans are going to be even more impactful.

Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity provided $30 mil. from hurricane mitigation funds.

“We were successful with two applications so far,” Dean said. “For a city-wide wastewater improvement project and a city-wide water improvement project.”

They’ll be making improvements near and on the Endeavor Properties to increase the amount of wastewater going to the city’s plant. They’re also going to replace the waterline on Highway 90.

In turn, both of these projects will help grow the west side of Marianna.

But they have more than that planned.

“The Community Development Block Grant Hometown Revitalization is going to impact seven of our businesses within the city of Marianna and [we’re] also [going to] make some streetscape improvements in the City of Marianna,” Dean said.

City officials are in the process of creating a grant agreement with the DEO to begin these projects. Dean said once the grant agreement is in place, the projects could 24-36 months to complete.

