OROVILLE, Calif. — Rain, rain... please stay. Recent Northstate storms are turning summer hardships at Lake Oroville into a hopeful future. The reservoir reached its lowest recorded water level this past year amidst one of the state's most severe droughts on record. The historic lows forced 130 houseboats to be pulled from the water, the closure of all developed and makeshift boat launch ramps and the first-ever offline status for the Hyatt Powerplant that partly powers 800,000 California homes. While these impacts still mostly stand, other aspects are turning around for both the lake and its community.

