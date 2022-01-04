ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section IV basketball lighting up state scoring list

By Cam Lavallee
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Even though it’s only been a little over a month, there are some serious ballers coming out of Section IV right now.

As the calendar has turned to the new year, the 2021 portion of the high school basketball season was pretty incredible in terms of individual scoring.

As far as the top fifty individual points per game list goes, Section IV has six players ranked inside the top 35.

That’s headlined by Chenango Valley’s Riley Spencer, who starts 2022 averaging 30.4 points per game, just .5 points behind Bryant Rosa of Riverside in Buffalo.

Spencer has amassed the most total points scored of any player in the state at 266, and has done it in only nine games.

The next Section IV player is Vestal’s Nick DiRado, who is eleventh and averaging 25 points per game.

Justin Yearwood of Ithaca is seventeenth in the state, averaging 24 a game.

Then you have Shea Barber of Unatego, who’s thirtieth and averaging 21.2 points a game.

And there’s a tie for thirty-fourth between Vestal’s Jalan Johnson and Johnson City’s Damari Johnson, with both scoring 20.4 a game.

With games returning to a regular schedule after winter break last week, there will be plenty of chances for these young guns to continue to light up scoreboards all across the section and the state.

Bearcats defeat UMass Lowell River Hawks 68-63

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton playing host to UMass Lowell, with the River Hawks also kicking off conference action. This was a tight contest all the way through that saw thirteen lead changes. ULowell saw Kalil Thomas knock down 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to score a game-high 21 points. But, the combination of Jacob Falko […]
Delaware Thunder topple Black Bears 7-3

HARRINGTON, DE – The Binghamton Black Bears were down in Delaware on Saturday to take on the team that they, and every other FPHL squad, has owned in the Thunder. But, this time was different. The Black Bears only found themselves down 2-1 after the first period. Not so bad. But, the Thunder rumbled for […]
