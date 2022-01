Arizona police have arrested an Oregon man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who was discovered fatally shot earlier this month along the side of the road. Bullhead City Police announced Thursday they had arrested Ryan Lynn Clark for the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, whose body was discovered Sunday by a passerby in the area of Arroyo Vista Drive. The passing motorist found the body around 8:15 a.m. local time "with multiple gunshot wounds," the police department said in a Facebook post.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO