Chicopee, MA

Chicopee police investigating shooting on East Street

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police blocked off a portion of East Street in Chicopee Monday night for a shooting investigation.

According to Chicopee Police, East Street was closed from 41 East Street to Southwick Street as police investigate the shooting. Several police cruisers and police tape could be seen on the road, as well as several officers walking around the area.

22News will continue to follow this story and report any new information on air and on WWLP.com.

