Tyson Fury has “no boxing skills”, according to Frank Sanchez, who has said he would knock out the heavyweight champion “easily”.Fury is undefeated at 31-0-1, having knocked out Deontay Wilder in his last two fights to win and retain the WBC heavyweight title, while Sanchez moved to 20-0 by outpointing Christian Hammer at the weekend.Sanchez, 29, is gunning for a shot at Fury, who has been ordered to defend his belt against Dilllian Whyte in a fight expected to take place in March.Whyte’s purse demands could yet scupper that bout, however, and Sanchez is keen to get his hands...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO