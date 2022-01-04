ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Primary Health: COVID test positivity rate nearly 27%

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho — The percentage of positive COVID tests is a valuable tool to assess where we are in the fight against COVID, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW). IDHW's goal is to keep the positive test percentage below 5%. However, at Primary Health...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 4

DES709
3d ago

I felt compelled to share this! I went into a Primary Health not to long ago, for something not COVID related, and they refused to let me be seen by a Doctor! The reason, I had Medicare, not Medicade, Medicare, as my insurance. The lady said there MIGHT be a Primary Health in Nampa that would take me, but she wasn't sure! Such a fine, upstanding, caring organization! There is something VERY WRONG with the Health Care industry in this country!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Nursing staff who've tested positive for COVID but have mild symptoms have returned to work at Rhode Island hospitals under new rules to ease staffing crisis - just weeks after unvaccinated health care workers were fired

At least one hospital in Rhode Island has allowed COVID positive staff return to work as a staffing crisis grips the state months after hospitals fired unvaccinated health care workers in compliance with a state mandate. The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston reached 'crisis' staffing status on Monday. Employees...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
Boise, ID
Coronavirus
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Health
FOX59

How to get a COVID-19 test quickly in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – High demand and short supplies of COVID-19 tests are presenting challenges for Hoosiers who are hoping to be tested for the virus in the first week of 2022. “The only places that I could find appointments reasonably were the end of this week, potentially into next week,” said Hamilton County Health Department spokesperson […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Positive Test#Politics#Idhw#Omicron#Primary Health
WITN

Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s positive test rate for the coronavirus is at 27.4% as the Omicron variant continues to cause an increase in cases statewide. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 12,989 daily COVID-19 cases Monday, which is down from 19,620 reported Saturday. However, 91,198 completed tests were done on New Year’s eve, Dec. 31st, and only 43,491 tests were completed Sunday, Jan. 2nd.
RALEIGH, NC
KIII 3News

Borchard Fairgrounds set to be temporary COVID-19 testing site

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Public Health District now has around 250 people focused on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Some 100 of those individuals are temporary workers who have been hired to help keep the testing and vaccination sites up and running. They are also going to be called on Thursday as a COVID-19 test site is going to be set up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Borchard Fairgrounds.
ROBSTOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KXRM

COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers. THE NUMBERS: BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS Four percent (4%) positivity rate 16.9% positivity rate 140 positive cases per week Over 640 positive cases per week 300 COVID tests per day 1,300 […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Positivity rate doubles at JCPS COVID testing sites after Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post-Christmas COVID testing produced a higher positivity rate for JCPS. Students, family and staff visiting JCPS drive-thru locations on Monday and Tuesday tested positive at a rate more than double that of the previous week. Approximately seven percent tested positive during the week before Christmas weekend...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho experiencing lack of rapid COVID-19 tests

BOISE, Idaho — Many pharmacies and clinics in the Gem State are experiencing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests. “For people looking for the rapid at-home tests, the BinaxNOW and some of those other ones we have been getting from pharmacy shelves, those are in short supply in Idaho just like they are elsewhere,” Idaho’s state epidemiologist. Dr. Christine Hahn said.
IDAHO STATE
nbc25news.com

Beaumont Health updates visitor policy amid rising COVID positivity rates

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Rising COVID positivity rates have prompted Beaumont Health to adjust their visitor policies at all eight Beaumont Health hospitals. Beaumont will continue to welcome one support person/visitor each day, regardless of vaccination status, for patients who do not have COVID-19 and are also not suspected of having COVID-19.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy