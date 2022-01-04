Primary Health: COVID test positivity rate nearly 27%

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.

