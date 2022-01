TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is seeking local talent to finish the mural leading to McLane Children’s Medical Center. “Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Community Development. “The Market Loop Mural will play a key role in providing much-needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”

TEMPLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO