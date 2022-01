NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tri-State Area is bracing for a messy morning commute Friday as snow moves into the area overnight. Here’s what to expect and when. Snow is already falling in northern New Jersey. This is just about where we should be, but the snow is about 30 miles closer to the coast, and we are seeing the early bands clipping eastern Long Island, too.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO