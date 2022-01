Roman Reigns broke the news hours before the Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, his Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar had to be scrapped, forcing WWE to quickly change plans and add "The Beast" to the four-way WWE Championship match (which he won). Lesnar's had his first challenger for his ninth world championship reign — Bobby Lashley — determined in the main event of this week's Raw, but Lesnar still had his sights set on antagonizing Reigns on this week's SmackDown. WWE then confirmed on Thursday that "The Tribal Chief" was cleared to return and would be back on SmackDown this week.

