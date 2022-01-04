When you should go to the ER for COVID symptoms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, more than 100 Memphis firefighters were off the job after testing positive for COVID-19. More were out with confirmed exposure.

The department posted to Facebook on New Year’s Day, cautioning people that you do not need emergency services for everything, including mild COVID symptoms or testing.

The Facebook post shows a chart of instances or symptoms and when to see your primary care doctor, go to an urgent care facility, or head to the emergency room.

An allergic reaction, a sore throat, or a minor broken bone are just some common injuries and symptoms that can happen on any given day.

Internal medicine doctor Mark Castellaw told FOX13 you don’t need to go to the emergency room for all of them.

“Your primary care doctor is sort of like your quarterback. That’s who you go to first to find out what you need to do,” said Castellaw.

He said although the emergency room may seem like the convenient choice, it’s not always the best, and you could end up waiting for hours before getting seen.

“The emergency room should be reserved for what it stands for – emergency. Allergic reactions, broken bones, chest pain, extremely high fever, open wounds, lacerations, really can’t be handled that well in a doctor’s office or minor meds,” said Castellaw.

Castellaw said this becomes even more important as COVID cases continue to fill up emergency rooms.

He said people who test positive for COVID and have minor symptoms could isolate and take medicine at home. Save your testing for the actual testing sites or pharmacies.

It’s a problem the Memphis Fire Department said they’re also dealing with as more employees have to stay out due to exposure.

The doctor said a severe headache and any difficulty breathing call for an emergency room visit.

