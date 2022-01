HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and its community partners will open three warming centers starting this week for anyone who needs temporary shelter. According to the WAAF 48 First Alert Weather Team, temperatures turn frigid Thursday into Friday with lows in the teens and highs for your Friday only reaching the lower to middle 30s. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entirety of North Alabama and portions of Tennessee, this takes effect from 4 am through 6 pm January 6th.

