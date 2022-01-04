CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19
A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know it will be a smaller show this year, for obvious reasons,” said Jean Foster, senior vice...
The CES tech show threw open its doors Wednesday in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tried to get back to business. "Obviously I'm not on stage at CES in Las Vegas, I'm actually on the stage of the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit," Barra said in her address.
Organizers of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) have announced today that it will conclude the tech conference a day early due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. Originally slated to conclude on January 8, the event will now run from January 5 through January 7. "The step was taken as...
A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said.
Despite cancellations from high-profile exhibitors, organizers of the CES 2022 are pushing ahead for an in-person show. Interested participants have to register online to gain access to the event. There is also a digital component called CES 2022 online for fans who are unwilling to attend in person. The Consumer...
A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show.
"What is the metaverse if you can't feel it?" asked Jose Fuertes, founder of the Spain-based startup Owo, which made the jacket. "It's just avatars."
The "metaverse" -- a parallel universe where human, augmented and virtual realities are supposed to merge -- was a hot theme at the annual gadget extravaganza in Las Vegas, with startups showing off computers, headsets and other gear promising to enhance time spent in virtual worlds.
Owo touts its jacket as able to immerse wearers, whether in video games or in the metaverse, letting them feel "a gunshot, the wind, someone grabbing your arm and even a hug from a loved one."
With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
Movano, a health tech company, will demonstrate the Movano Ring at CES 2022, its first wearable. The Movano Ring aims to help you monitor your general health alongside mitigating the risks of chronic illnesses. The wearable will be affordable, according to Movano, and will make health and fitness data easier to understand for customers.
The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
Amazon is touting a major milestone for Fire TV, claiming it has sold more than 150 million of the streaming devices worldwide. And it announced deals with Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis to bring Fire TV to the automakers’ in-car entertainment systems.
For comparison, Roku reported 56.4 million active streaming accounts across its family of devices as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 — although that’s a different metric than total devices sold. At the end of 2020, Amazon last reported having more than 50 million active Fire TV accounts.
Amazon touted momentum for its connected-TV push, calling out...
Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
