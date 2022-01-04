W-FL MONDAY: Waterloo pulls away late to beat Red Jacket

It was a very quiet Monday across the Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls basketball leagues as there were just two games.

The Mynderse-Bloomfield boys game was postponed.

Check out the scores below and Tuesday’s slate of games.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (1/3):

Red Jacket 47 @ Waterloo 57

WAT – Casey Burcroff 15; Nolan Slywka 13; Devin Mulvey-Salerno 13

RJ – Daltyn Hanline 12; Parker Moore 12; Kyle DaMore 6; Jaymon Pysnack 6

Mynderse @ Bloomfield

(Postponed)

TUESDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (1/4):

Lyons @ Palmyra-Macedon – (Listen live at 7:30 p.m. on FL1 Radio)

Marcus Whitman @ Livonia

Red Creek @ East Rochester

Sodus @ Williamson

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (1/3):

Hammondsport 50 @ Romulus 38

HAM – Danica Dresser 20

ROM – Mackale Werner 10; Andrea Teed 9

TUESDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (1/4):

Lyons @ Wayne

Waterloo @ Our Lady of Mercy

East @ Geneva

Bloomfield @ HAC

Marcus Whitman @ Romulus

Red Jacket @ Honeoye

East Rochester @ Red Creek

Clyde-Savannah @ North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus

Gananda @ Marion

Brighton @ Victor

Greece-Olympia @ Canandaigua

