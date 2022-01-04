W-FL MONDAY: Waterloo pulls away late to beat Red Jacket
It was a very quiet Monday across the Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls basketball leagues as there were just two games.
The Mynderse-Bloomfield boys game was postponed.
Check out the scores below and Tuesday’s slate of games.
W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (1/3):
Red Jacket 47 @ Waterloo 57
WAT – Casey Burcroff 15; Nolan Slywka 13; Devin Mulvey-Salerno 13
RJ – Daltyn Hanline 12; Parker Moore 12; Kyle DaMore 6; Jaymon Pysnack 6
Mynderse @ Bloomfield
(Postponed)
TUESDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (1/4):
Lyons @ Palmyra-Macedon – (Listen live at 7:30 p.m. on FL1 Radio)
Marcus Whitman @ Livonia
Red Creek @ East Rochester
Sodus @ Williamson
W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (1/3):
Hammondsport 50 @ Romulus 38
HAM – Danica Dresser 20
ROM – Mackale Werner 10; Andrea Teed 9
TUESDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (1/4):
Lyons @ Wayne
Waterloo @ Our Lady of Mercy
East @ Geneva
Bloomfield @ HAC
Marcus Whitman @ Romulus
Red Jacket @ Honeoye
East Rochester @ Red Creek
Clyde-Savannah @ North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus
Gananda @ Marion
Brighton @ Victor
Greece-Olympia @ Canandaigua
