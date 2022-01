CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time is running out for those who are still seeking affordable healthcare through the government, with the deadline being Jan. 15. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the beginning of 2022 is a good time to think about whether you are adequately covered to meet the needs of your family in the year ahead. They add that there are plans for just about every age group and income level, and that many people will qualify for financial assistance.

