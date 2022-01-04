ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown bright spot in Detroit Lions’ latest loss on Sunday at Seattle

Alpena News
 3 days ago

SEATTLE — Amon-Ra St. Brown kept track of all the wide receivers who were taken in the NFL draft last spring before he was finally selected with the 112th pick by the Detroit Lions. It wasn’t lost on St. Brown that a receiver drafted 56 spots ahead of...

www.thealpenanews.com

