Lily Collins Reacts To Defaced ‘Emily In Paris’ Poster By Posing In Front Of It

Emily In Paris Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix) Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 2. The highly-anticipated second season of Emily in Paris has finally hit Netflix, just in time for fans to binge for their holiday break. The 10-episode season saw marketing exec Emily (Lily Collins) continuing to embrace the City of Lights, with a couple of major faux pas along the way. She even (finally) sets out to learn the language, joining a French class where she meets British finance bro Alfie. Soon enough, she ends up in yet another love triangle, between herself, Alfie, and lingering love Gabriel.
