Lily Collins Reacts To Defaced ‘Emily In Paris’ Poster By Posing In Front Of It

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the second season of Emily in Paris.]. From show creator Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger), the Netflix original series Emily in Paris is back for a second season with twenty-something ambitious marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) trying to feel a little less like an American outsider and immersing herself more in French life, all with the hope of gaining some respect from her still skeptical co-workers. With a best friend and roommate (Ashley Park) who’s ready to have fun at a moment’s notice, the romantic at heart tries to focus on things other than her feelings for her off-limits neighbor, which leads to a new romance and an unexpected but life-changing choice.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO