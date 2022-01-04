ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Trial set for ex-local youth soccer coach accused of molesting girls

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxYRb_0dc4ntOr00

Trial proceedings are slated to get underway today for a former youth soccer coach accused of molesting five girls at a Thermal middle school.

Juan Manuel Pantoja, 26, of Salton City was arrested in March 2020 in connection with offenses he allegedly committed in 2019 while employed at Toro Canyon Middle School.

Pantoja, who is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, is charged with three counts each of forcible lewd acts on a child and contacting a minor for the purpose of perpetrating a sexual offense, five counts of annoying a child and one count of battery, with sentence-enhancing allegations of targeting multiple victims in a sex crime.

The defendant faces life in prison if convicted.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Otis Sterling scheduled trial for the first week of January at the Larson Justice Center in Indio after conferring with the prosecution and defense early last month, at which time they agreed to work on clearing their calendars.

During a preliminary hearing in December 2020, sheriff's Investigator Damen Butvidas testified that the molestation investigation was initiated after school officials reported the children's allegations to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Pantoja was then a soccer coach for the After School Education and Safety, or ASES, program.

Butvidas said that five girls -- ages 12 to 14 -- alleged various inappropriate acts, which they said occurred during on-campus soccer coaching sessions, field trips and even a nighttime school carnival, between August and November 2019.

The defendant fondled the youths, and in one instance, forced one of the victims to touch his genitalia, the detective alleged.

One of the girls alleged that Pantoja propositioned her to have sex for money, according to Butvidas.

The girls also alleged a wide range of other inappropriate activity -- from the defendant commenting on their bodies, to inquiring about their sexual preferences, Butvidas said.

Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent Maria Gandera announced soon after the allegations surfaced that Pantoja's contract with the district had been terminated.

The defendant has no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.

The post Trial set for ex-local youth soccer coach accused of molesting girls appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Family seeks justice for Montel Robinson, man killed in Indio stabbing

Montel Robinson The sisters of Montel Robinson, 30, are seeking justice for their little brother. Robinson was killed after being stabbed on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021 at Miles Ave Park in Indio. Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear how Robinson's family is remembering him and their pleas for justice. Suspect arrested On Monday, The post Family seeks justice for Montel Robinson, man killed in Indio stabbing appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect in deadly stabbing at Indio park arrested

The Indio police have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a man at an Indio park. The stabbing happened on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021 at Miles Ave Park. Officers said they arrived at the scene and found a man with a stab wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. The post Suspect in deadly stabbing at Indio park arrested appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

The Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial resumed on Thursday, Jan. 6th. Court has been in recess for several weeks during the winter holidays. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly three years ago. On Thursday, the court The post Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mecca man charged with killing woman trying to help burro near MoVal

A 55-year-old motorist who allegedly struck and killed a woman trying to help an injured wild burro just north of Moreno Valley was charged today with second-degree murder. Martin Joel Ramirez-Hernandez, 55, of Mecca is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice. The crash happened on the The post Mecca man charged with killing woman trying to help burro near MoVal appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Banning, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Indio, CA
City
Thermal, CA
City
Salton City, CA
Thermal, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Banning, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspects wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at Cabazon store

Police are looking for three suspected wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Cabazon. The robbery happened Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m. at a business on the 48000 block of Seminole Drive. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, three male suspects entered the business and took property by breaking several The post Suspects wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at Cabazon store appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mecca man arrested in connection with deadly crash in Moreno Valley

A 55-year-old Mecca resident has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Moreno Valley last month. The crash happened on the night of Dec. 15 on Redlands Boulevard, north of Ironwood Avenue, in Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived and found three vehicles involved in the wreck, a white 2013 Toyota Corolla, a silver 2007 The post Mecca man arrested in connection with deadly crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies serve search warrant in Palm Desert neighborhood

A search warrant was served at a home in Palm Desert Monday night, drawing a heavy police presence in the area for a few hours. Deputies searched a home near the intersection of California Drive and Tennessee Avenue. Our crew at the scene confirmed that law enforcement was on a loudspeaker ordering someone to come The post Deputies serve search warrant in Palm Desert neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Jury trials in Riverside County suspended until Jan. 28

Jury trials in Riverside County have been temporarily suspended due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases brought about by the Omicron variant, officials announced on Wednesday. All civil and criminal jury trials have been suspended until January 28, 2022. "In light of the ease of transmission of the Omicron variant, conducting jury trials would The post Jury trials in Riverside County suspended until Jan. 28 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Juan Manuel#Toro Canyon Middle School#The Larson Justice Center#Ases
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Indio

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle at an Indio intersection Tuesday evening. Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron said there were two crashes at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Miles Avenue. The first crash was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The post Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Firing guns to celebrate the new year is a crime

Firing guns to ring in 2022 could mean criminal prosecution, so don't do it, Indio police said today. "Discharging firearms in the air endangers the public's safety,'' the Indio Police Department said in a statement. "Remember, what goes up will ultimately come down.'' The agency posted the warning along with messages exhorting residents not to The post Police: Firing guns to celebrate the new year is a crime appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RSO: OC man arrested in Coachella with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, and a rifle

A convicted felon from Orange County was allegedly caught by Riverside County sheriff's deputies in Coachella with a rifle. The arrest culminated in an investigation that led to the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl. The man, identified as a 29-year-old from Westminister, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility The post RSO: OC man arrested in Coachella with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, and a rifle appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

Police are investigating a murder in the city of Desert Hot Springs Thursday night. There are no additional details on this investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Cal Fire originally reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at approximately 7:13 p.m. near The post Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Whitewater

Authorities today were investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Whitewater.    The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare call in the 13000 block of Mesquite Road at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday due to the reporting party having not heard from the residence's homeowner in some time. According to Sgt. Richard Carroll, The post Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘He just had a good kind heart’ Family remembers man killed in suspected DUI crash

Update: 12/30/21 The man accused of driving under the influence has officially been charged with murder. Andrew Watson Hibbard, 41, of Portland, Oregon pleaded not guilty to multiple charged during his court appearance on Thursday. Details: Suspected DUI driver pleads not guilty to murder charges for Palm Springs crash Original Report: 12/29/21 On Monday, a The post ‘He just had a good kind heart’ Family remembers man killed in suspected DUI crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Attorney Walter Clark donates more than $15K to three DSUSD schools to support its mock trial programs

Three local high schools are getting a big donation from local attorney and philanthropist Walter Clark. Clark announced he is committing $15,765 as an annual gift to support the mock trial programs at three Desert Sands Unified School District schools, this includes, La Quinta, Indio, and Palm Desert high schools. "Connecting him to the students The post Attorney Walter Clark donates more than $15K to three DSUSD schools to support its mock trial programs appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy