Rattler men's hoops fall in SWAC opener

The Florida A&M men's basketball team traveled to Daytona Beach for the SWAC opener but fell short to Bethune-Cookman 66-59.

The major obstacle for the Rattlers was turning the ball over and transition defense as they had six more turnovers than the Wildcats and allowed the Wildcats to score 16 fastbreak points, in which 14 came off of turnovers.

Team Leaders

Points - 17, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 9, MJ Randolph

Assists - 5, MJ Randolph

Steals - 2, MJ Randolph

Blocks - 3, DJ Jones

The Rattlers return to Tallahassee as they prepare for their first home game of the new year this Saturday versus Southern.

