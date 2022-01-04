ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Rattler men's hoops fall in SWAC opener

 3 days ago
The Florida A&M men's basketball team traveled to Daytona Beach for the SWAC opener but fell short to Bethune-Cookman 66-59.

The major obstacle for the Rattlers was turning the ball over and transition defense as they had six more turnovers than the Wildcats and allowed the Wildcats to score 16 fastbreak points, in which 14 came off of turnovers.

Team Leaders

Points - 17, MJ Randolph
Rebounds - 9, MJ Randolph
Assists - 5, MJ Randolph
Steals - 2, MJ Randolph
Blocks - 3, DJ Jones

The Rattlers return to Tallahassee as they prepare for their first home game of the new year this Saturday versus Southern.

WTXL ABC 27 News

Top Florida A&M defensive back invited to NFL Combine

Florida A&M will be represented in Indianapolis, as Rattler defensive back Markquese Bell received an invitation to participate in the NFL Combine. The Combine runs from March 1 to March 7. Bell, who led the Rattlers with 79 tackles this season, is predicted as a day two to early day three grab in several evaluations.
